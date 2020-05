Articles

Published on Monday, 18 May 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday demanded that President Trump explain his abrupt firing of the State Department inspector general.In a letter to the president, Pelosi noted that, while Trump informed Congress of the decision to remove...

