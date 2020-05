Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 01:54 Hits: 8

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Monday that it's "not a good idea" for President Trump to be taking hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus."I would rather he not be t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498435-pelosi-says-that-trump-taking-hydroxychloroquine-is-not-a-good-idea