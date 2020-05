Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 16:14 Hits: 3

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he does not expect a criminal investigation of former President Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to result from the probe undertaken by U.S. Attorney John Durham....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498306-barr-doesnt-expect-durham-probe-to-lead-to-criminal-investigation-of