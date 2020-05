Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 17:27 Hits: 8

Facing growing criticism, the Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday that it will not halt use of an unproven malaria drug on veterans with COVID-19 but that fewer of its patients are now taking...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/Rgq4okER6gM/