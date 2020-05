Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 19:32 Hits: 11

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) held up a mock Trump University degree as part of a virtual commencement address to the graduating class of 2020. "You are celebrating t...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/498222-schwarzenegger-holds-up-mock-trump-university-diploma-in