Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 14:31 Hits: 7

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Sunday that reports of people crowding in bars across the country as some states lift restrictions is "part of the freedom" Americans have. "I think i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498189-hhs-secretary-on-people-not-following-social-distancing-thats-part-of