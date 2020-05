Articles

Category: U.S. Politics
Saturday, 16 May 2020

Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford admitted Friday that he was involved in an extra-marital affair with a former Senate intern. “It is true that I had a previous relationship outside of my marriage, over the course of several years,”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498161-nevada-congressman-admits-to-affair-after-relationship-divulged-on-podcast