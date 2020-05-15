Photos of the week: Face mask edition

Articles

Who was that masked member of Congress? Our photojournalists caught members of the Senate and House at the Capitol this week wearing the latest in face mask couture, or not.

From left, Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., wait on the House steps to vote on the rule for the HEROES Act on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., departs from her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., center, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., adjust their face masks as they arrive for the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., makes his way to the Senate Republicans’ Policy lunch without a mask on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., speaks with a masked staffer as he takes his seat for the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., sanitizes his gavel as he arrives for the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., talk before their news conference in the Capitol to voice support for the House Democrats’ coronavirus relief package on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes off his mask as he arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Sens. Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., and John Kennedy, R-La., leave the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wears a Washington Nationals face mask on his way to the Senate floor on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

