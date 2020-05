Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 14:29 Hits: 0

Republican women are helping to drive a 2020 surge in female House candidates, a sign of hope for GOP women who have seen their share of seats drop in recent years.Data released this week by the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/497893-gop-sees-groundswell-of-women-running-in-house-races