Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 23:18 Hits: 1

The House on Friday adopted historic rules changes to allow lawmakers to cast votes and conduct committee meetings remotely during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to resume legislative work that has been on hold amid safety concerns over...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498062-house-adopts-historic-rules-changes-to-allow-remote-voting