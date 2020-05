Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 20:56 Hits: 1

The Lancet, a prestigious medical journal, on Friday ripped President Trump's "inconsistent and incoherent national response" to the coronavirus pandemic, saying in an unsigned editorial that voters should ensure he does...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/498061-the-lancet-blasts-trump-says-voters-should-not-reelect-him