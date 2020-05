Articles

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was spotted at the Capitol without a face mask on Friday, telling CNN there's "just no need."According to CNN's Manu Raju, Yoho was seen without a mask around the Capitol and on the House floor ahead of a vote on...

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498093-gop-lawmaker-cites-herd-immunity-when-asked-why-hes-without-face-mask