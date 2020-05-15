Mask problems, a sleepy dog and Katie Porter’s minivan: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 14:30 Hits: 1

While lawmakers at a House Rules Committee hearing this week ganged up on Rep. Jim McGovern for his choice of mask, their jests were nothing compared for the strong words Rep. Katie Porter had for her fellow Orange County moms envious of her minivan.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lamar Alexander’s dog Rufus became a TV star and Sen. John Kennedy griped about not wanting to wear a mask in the shower.

[ Also watch: A view of social distancing on the Capitol grounds ]

