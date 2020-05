Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 19:43 Hits: 7

The tax-related provisions in House Democrats' proposed coronavirus relief bill would reduce federal revenue by a net of $883 billion from fiscal years 2020 to 2030, Congress's tax scorekeeper said in an analysis released Friday.The analysis from...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498041-tax-provisions-in-house-democrats-bill-would-cost-883b-analysis