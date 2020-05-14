Articles

Tonight we delve into the HHS whistleblower’s testimony to Congress, a senator who is accused of benefiting financially from intelligence briefings on COVID-19 and a first-responder system developed after 9/11 that is working well.

Show Notes:

Coronavirus Special Report: '2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history'

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-2020-could-be-the-darkest-winter-in-modern-history/