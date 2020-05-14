The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: ‘2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history’

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Tonight we delve into the HHS whistleblower’s testimony to Congress, a senator who is accused of benefiting financially from intelligence briefings on COVID-19 and a first-responder system developed after 9/11 that is working well. 

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: ‘2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-2020-could-be-the-darkest-winter-in-modern-history/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version