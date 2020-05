Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 21:16 Hits: 0

Republicans on the newly formed Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis gathered in a room in the House Visitor Center for the panel’s first virtual briefing Wednesday in an effort to show lawmakers can conduct business in person and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/497642-republicans-attend-virtual-hearing-in-person-on-capitol-grounds