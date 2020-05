Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

The top Republican on each House committee blasted a Democratic effort to allow for remote committee work during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing the rule change would "jeopardize" their ability to represent constituents.In a letter sent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/497817-top-republicans-blast-democratic-rule-change-on-remote-committee-work