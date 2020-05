Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 14:49 Hits: 1

A video going viral on Facebook this week shows the moment a black truck driver in Oklahoma says he was blocked in and questioned by residents in a gated community as he tried to make a delivery.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/497750-viral-video-shows-black-truck-driver-blocked-in-questioned-by