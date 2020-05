Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 19:45 Hits: 1

Sen. Richard Burr's (R-N.C.) decision to temporarily step down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee sent shock waves through the Senate on Thursday.The announcement, made in a statement by Senate Majority Lead...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/497836-burr-decision-sends-shock-waves-through-senate