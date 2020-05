Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 03:18 Hits: 6

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, joined his colleagues in the Senate on Thursday in their push forward with probes regarding the Obama administration. Jordan, who was one of President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/497922-jim-jordan-requests-documents-from-pompeo-regarding-hunter-biden-burisma