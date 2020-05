Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 20:34 Hits: 3

Former President Obama had a simple message for the public on Thursday after his successor went after him on social media: Vote.Obama's one-word tweet came after President Trump blasted him in a series of messages...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/497835-obama-tweets-vote-after-trump-promotes-obamagate