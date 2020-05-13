The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Democrats barrel toward voting rules change

We talk about the proposed voting rules changes that could become a reality for the House to continue to legislate during the pandemic. Also, how a shortage of body bags is another sign that America does not have enough personal protective equipment. And finally tonight, Democrats floated a coronavirus relief bill they know won’t pass — here’s why.

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Democrats barrel toward voting rules change appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-democrats-barrel-toward-remote-voting-rules-change/

