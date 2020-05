Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 21:59 Hits: 1

President Trump on Wednesday declared House Democrats' $3 trillion House coronavirus bill "dead on arrival," arguing it was packed with unrelated priorities."It’s, as they say, D.O.A. Dead on arrival," Trump said during a meeting with the governors...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497652-trump-calls-house-democrats-3t-coronavirus-bill-dead-on-arrival