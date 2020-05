Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 12:39 Hits: 0

When it comes to boosting the Defense Department’s role in the frigid Arctic, nobody in Congress seems hotter under the collar than Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/V2WTesYBfoY/