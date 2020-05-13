Senate defeats amendment to shield browsing histories in FISA searches

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 17:15 Hits: 0

The Senate on Wednesday blocked a bipartisan effort to shield Americans’ internet browsing and search histories from warrantless surveillance.

Lawmakers voted 59-37 on an amendment by Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to a House-approved bill that would reauthorize domestic surveillance authorities. It was the first in a series of at least three amendment votes that senators agreed to in March.

The intelligence tools expired on March 15 after senators left town without renewing key sections of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, amid objections from privacy hawks who said the compromise bill didn't go far enough to safeguard Americans’ personal data and communications.

Wyden, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, noted in a floor speech that Americans are relying on the internet more than ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Don't those Americans deserve some measure of privacy?" he asked, arguing that without the amendment "it is open season on anybody's most personal information."

Senators were expected to vote later today on an amendment from Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), which aims to bolster legal protections for individuals targeted by federal surveillance.

On Thursday they will vote on an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that would prohibit the FISA court from authorizing surveillance of a U.S. citizen. Then they will move onto final passage.

