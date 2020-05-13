House Democrats set the bar for next coronavirus relief bill

Articles

Wednesday, 13 May 2020

House Democrats on Tuesday released their proposal for the fifth coronavirus relief bill. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss what’s in the $3 trillion bill, how the legislation sets a starting point for future negotiations with Republicans and why progressives aren’t happy with the package.

