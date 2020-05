Articles

A group of more than 80 lawmakers is calling forĀ a federal criminal civil rights investigation into the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed in a Georgia neighborhood after allegedly being chased by...

