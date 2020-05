Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 18:44 Hits: 0

House Democrats' latest round of legislation for economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic released on Tuesday included a provision that would allow the financial sector to serve cannabis businesses. The House is expected to pass the $...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/497381-anti-pot-group-bashes-the-house-for-including