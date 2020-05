Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 20:13 Hits: 0

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) said Tuesday that U.S. coronavirus testing should be expanded to asymptomatic people in the next phase in order for the country to recover from the pandemic. Zeldin said in an interview with The Hill’s Steve Clemons...

