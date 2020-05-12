The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: What public health officials are saying about reopening America

In today’s episode we highlight what the nation’s leading public health officials told the Senate about the pandemic, including where we stand on testing, vaccines and whether children should return to school. We also look at the new aid package put forth by House Democrats.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: What public health officials are saying about reopening America appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-what-public-health-officials-are-saying-about-reopening-america/

