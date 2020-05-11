The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: What happens if DC becomes the next hot spot?

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Tonight, health policy is in sharp focus. The West Wing has recently had two confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising questions about whether it is too soon to reopen the nation’s capital as the administration has been suggesting.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: What happens if DC becomes the next hot spot? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-what-happens-if-dc-becomes-the-next-hot-spot/

