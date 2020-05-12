When could a (central bank) cryptocurrency topple the US dollar?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Famed University of California Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen joins Fintech Beat to dig into whether a digital euro or yuan would get the biggest competitive boost vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar and whether Facebook’s newly devised Libra could still pose a systemic risk to the global economy.

