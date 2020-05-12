The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

When could a (central bank) cryptocurrency topple the US dollar?

Famed University of California Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen joins Fintech Beat to dig into whether a digital euro or yuan would get the biggest competitive boost vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar and whether Facebook’s newly devised Libra could still pose a systemic risk to the global economy.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/when-could-a-central-bank-cryptocurrency-topple-the-us-dollar/

