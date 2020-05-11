The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pandemic-related changes to military bases require scrutiny, experts say

Public attention has largely focused on the Navy’s issue with enclosed spaces on ships and submarines, but the question of how the coronavirus will affect military bases overall still hangs in the air.

Watch two experts shine some light on how the military thinks, and whether bases should adapt to deal with pandemics at all.

The post Pandemic-related changes to military bases require scrutiny, experts say appeared first on Roll Call.

