Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:03 Hits: 9

The founder of MSNBC and CNBCÂ said Monday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not "ready for a prime-time election season" against President Trump in articulating "a clear and convincing message"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/497138-msnbc-cnbc-founder-biden-not-ready-for-a-prime-time-election-season-against