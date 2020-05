Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 14:13 Hits: 0

Former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau pitched a $750 million paramilitary operation requiring several aircraft, armored vehicles, hundreds of M4 carbines and 300 "soldiers," a former business associate...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/yE9KipGb4n0/