Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 14:14 Hits: 1

It's a proposal right now, but could help military families who are financially strapped because of the PCS stoppage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/5zwhyEZ-KYY/