Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 14:53 Hits: 1

The Senate’s top Democrat on Sunday called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to explain why it allowed the use of an unproven drug on veterans for the coronavirus, saying patients may have been...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/NZyUyIj1Fsw/