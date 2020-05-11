Alexander to remotely chair coronavirus hearing after staffer tests positive for virus

Articles

Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Senate health committee Chair Lamar Alexander will remotely lead a hearing on the coronavirus this week from Tennessee after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.

Alexander chose not to travel back to D.C. this week after discussing the situation with the Senate’s attending physician. The senator tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon and is not exhibiting any symptoms.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing Tuesday on the government's response to the coronavirus will feature four administration witnesses, all of whom will testify by videoconference, according to Alexander chief of staff David Cleary.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC Director Robert Redfield andtop infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci announced last week they would self-isolate after being potentially exposed to the virus. HHS testing czar Brett Giroir will also remotely testify. Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, and a valet for President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus last week.

The unnamed Alexander staffer, who tested positive on Sunday, is recovering at home. “Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine,” Cleary said in a statement.

