Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 00:11 Hits: 4

President Trump lashed out at CBS News on Sunday, accusing the network's flagship "60 Minutes" news program of using its platform to "defend China" amid the coronavirus outbreak.In a tweet, the president wrote that...

