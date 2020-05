Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 03:28 Hits: 5

President Trump called for Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press," to be fired after the program issued an apology for "inadvertently and inaccurately" cutting short a clip of remarks made by Attorney General William...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497060-trump-calls-for-chuck-todd-to-be-fired-over-edited-clip-of-barr