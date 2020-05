Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 15:44 Hits: 9

Former President Obama during a private call on Friday night with his former aides tore into the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, calling it an "absolute chaotic disaster."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496945-obama-in-private-call-says-trumps-coronavirus-response-has-been-an