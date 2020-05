Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 15:58 Hits: 10

The prosecution of Michael Flynn has been dropped, but the use of his case as a political weapon looks sure to intensify.President Trump kept his rhetoric on the case red-hot in the immediate aftermath of Thursday'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496935-the-memo-flynn-case-will-become-election-issue