Don’t forget to unmute: Congressional Hits and Misses

The Senate returned this week, for what Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer predicted would be “one of the strangest sessions of the United States Senate in modern history.”

And while the awkward Zoom committee hearings and daring new hairstyles were a little out there, at least we had the return of Alaskan of the Week to keep us all grounded.

[ Also watch: A reminder to ‘Call Your Mother’ from Eleanor Holmes Norton ]

