Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 20:33 Hits: 0

A group of Republican lawmakers has proposed to rename the street in front of the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., after the Wuhan-based whistleblower doctor who warned about the coronavirus outbreak.The group, led by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/496678-gop-lawmakers-propose-renaming-street-in-front-of-chinese-embassy-after-wuhan