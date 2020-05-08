The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: The fate of the US Postal Service

Tonight, we look at the devastating toll COVID-19 is having on the U.S. Postal Service. We speak to Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, about the pandemic’s impact on workers, mail and the fate of the agency.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: The fate of the US Postal Service appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-the-fate-of-the-us-postal-service/

