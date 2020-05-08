House coronavirus oversight panel demands large companies repay small business loans

Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee overseeing the federal coronavirus response has settled on its first course of action: name and shame.

The 12-member committee, which Republicans reluctantly joined Thursday after musing about a boycott, has identified five large public companies who neverthelessapplied for and accepted small-business loans meant to aid those struggling to survive amid the pandemic. And the lawmakers are asking them to return the funds by next week or face a long list of document demands.

“Since your company is a public entity with a substantial investor base and access to the capital markets, we ask that you return these funds immediately,” according to letters sent to each of the companies. “Returning these funds will allow truly small businesses—which do not have access to alternative sources of capital—to obtain the emergency loans they need to avoid layoffs, stay in business, and weather the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis.”

It's unclear if the action had bipartisan support, but the panel's announcement leans heavily on recent statements that Republicans made expressing concerns about large companies accessing small business loans. For example, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently said he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed that "we will go after those big companies that cheat the system.”

The committee, chaired by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), targeted publicly traded companies with more than $25 million in capitalization and more than 600 employees — and obtained loans worth about $10 million. The panel has asked the companies to notify them by Monday if they will return the funds or face a demand to produce records of their contacts with the federal Small Business Administration, the Treasury Department and any financial institution that approved their loan.

The companies targeted by the panel include EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Gulf Island Fabrication, MiMedx Group, Quantum Corporation, and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.



