Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 17:50 Hits: 1

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) clapped back at GOP criticism over her playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons during the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Curious for your thoughts on Trump's golf bills."Shortly following her...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/496819-ocasio-cortez-claps-back-at-gop-criticism-for-playing-animal-crossing-curious