What to do with all that hydroxychloroquine Trump touted?

The Strategic National Stockpile since April 1 has shipped to states 28 million tablets of a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19. States received millions more from donations or taxpayer-funded purchases.

But after doubts arose about whether the drug, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, is safe and effective for the coronavirus-based disease, states are donating supplies to patients who need them for other reasons, seeking refunds or weighing what to do with them.

Watch the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Emily Kopp’s breakdown of how states are dealing with surpluses of the malaria drug.

