Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:34 Hits: 3

Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms have removed a viral documentary-style video titled "Plandemic" that promoted conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.The 26-minute video, which was framed as pa...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/496757-facebook-and-youtube-remove-viral-plandemic-video-that-links-face-masks-to