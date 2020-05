Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:47 Hits: 8

The Supreme Court on Friday granted a Trump administration request to temporarily shield redacted grand jury materials related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe from the Democratic-led House....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/496798-supreme-court-grants-trump-administration-request-to-temporarily